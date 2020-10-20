Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai 175 Years

    Int’l conference on 175th anniversary of Abai held in Kazakhstan

    20 October 2020, 21:34

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM An international scientific online conference «Abai: national spirituality and world civilization» took place today.

    Scientists and cultural figures of CIS and non-CIS countries, country’s historians, philosophers, young researchers, and teachers participated in the event, the internal policy department reports.

    Those attending made reports on the heritage of Abai and his contribution to Kazakh identity, spiritual and moral values of the poet, his role in the world literature.

    Since the beginning of the year various events were held to promulgate spiritual legacy of the great poet. Many conferences, challenges, contests, exhibitions, lectures and other events were held in the region.

    As stated there, above 150 streets, schools, rural settlements in the region were named after Abai.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Culture Abai 175 Years
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events