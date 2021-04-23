Int’l conference marking 125 years of Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The International Scientific and Practical Conference titled «Sheep farming in Kazakhstan: The Past, Present, and Future» decided to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of two-time Hero of Socialist Labor, famed sheep breeder Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev, also known as the Steppe academician, is taking place in Almaty city in an online format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is held by the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University.

The conference focuses on the implementation of the main objectives of the program article «Social Modernization of Kazakhstan: 20 steps towards a Society of Universal Labor» by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and promotes the key priorities of the Rukhani Janghyru program and innovative approaches to the development of agriculture.

Joining the event are the Kazakh Secretary of State, President’s Office officials, Senate and Majilis Deputies, heads of the Ministries of Agriculture, Education and Science, National Agrarian Research and Education Center, heads and scholars of research institutions and universities of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other countries, and so on.

Noting that the conference commemorates 125 years of Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev, two-time Hero of Socialist Labor, famed sheep breeder, Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev called for makeing the life and moral principles of Kuanyshbayev part of the national ideology, stressing that his path and work exemplifies heroic service to the country.