Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Int’l conference marking 125 years of Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev kicks off in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 April 2021, 11:16
Int’l conference marking 125 years of Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The International Scientific and Practical Conference titled «Sheep farming in Kazakhstan: The Past, Present, and Future» decided to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of two-time Hero of Socialist Labor, famed sheep breeder Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev, also known as the Steppe academician, is taking place in Almaty city in an online format, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is held by the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University.

The conference focuses on the implementation of the main objectives of the program article «Social Modernization of Kazakhstan: 20 steps towards a Society of Universal Labor» by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and promotes the key priorities of the Rukhani Janghyru program and innovative approaches to the development of agriculture.

Joining the event are the Kazakh Secretary of State, President’s Office officials, Senate and Majilis Deputies, heads of the Ministries of Agriculture, Education and Science, National Agrarian Research and Education Center, heads and scholars of research institutions and universities of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other countries, and so on.

Noting that the conference commemorates 125 years of Zhasylbek Kuanyshbayev, two-time Hero of Socialist Labor, famed sheep breeder, Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev called for makeing the life and moral principles of Kuanyshbayev part of the national ideology, stressing that his path and work exemplifies heroic service to the country.

Almaty   Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Agriculture  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital