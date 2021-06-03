Go to the main site
    Int’l bloggers to visit Almaty

    3 June 2021, 14:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 40 international bloggers will visit Almaty, the city tourism department reports.

    The tour of bloggers is expected to raise the city brand in the international and domestic markets and promote it as tourist destination. 40 travel bloggers and media persons with subscribers of more than 1 mln people on social networks as well as micro-influencers with 50,000 subscribers and more are expected to arrive. It is expected to channel KZT 26 mln for 2 blog tours involving 40 bloggers and journalists from Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, South Korea, the UAE and Hong Kong. They will tour well-known nature and city tourist attractions of Almaty which reveal the history and culture of Kazakhstan. The bloggers will also attend Kazakh national cuisine and arts and crafts master classes. The tour package includes visa support, medical care, all meals, tour guide services, arrival and departure accompaniment services and transfers.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Mass media Tourism
