Instrumental music star from Italy to perform in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - World-famous musician – bandoneonist Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi will present his art at Astana Opera. In the concert La Nuova Dolce Vita on July 3, together with the Italian virtuoso, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will perform at the opera house’s Marble Hall, Kazinform cites the Astana Opera’s press service.

Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin noted that this is not the first collaboration with the famous bandoneon player from Italy for the Kazakh team. A joint concert with the guest soloist was held with great audience success in October 2019.

«The viewers of Nur-Sultan love Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi very much, and we ourselves are also very pleased to work with him, he is a wonderful musician, a world level professional. He is a true artist with endless stage charisma and powerful energy, so not only the magic of the sound of instruments awaits the audience, but also a bright, spectacular performance. Each of his stage appearances is a whole theatrical number that will not leave anyone indifferent. Certainly, we thank Mr. Pietrodarchi for readily accepting the invitation to perform in Nur-Sultan again. It is a great joy for us that after a long break we are resuming contacts with our foreign colleagues and that the cultural sphere is once again living a full life. I am confident that this concert will give a lot of positive emotions to connoisseurs of high musical art. We have prepared an interesting program and look forward to seeing all the listeners at our evening,» Abzal Mukhitdin said.

«I am incredibly happy to return to Kazakhstan, a country that I love very much. We performed two concerts here before the pandemic with Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin. He is an excellent professional and a wonderful musician, and it is a great honor for me to perform again under his direction. Also, I would like to offer my congratulations to the magnificent Astana Opera for a really marvelous orchestra with an amazing sound. I remember how on my first visit they were able to give a concert after just one rehearsal. An incredible level! I would like to note that at that time I saw a lot of young people at the performance among the audience. This factor is of great importance, that young people want to learn new things about art and receive positive emotions from it. This time the concert will be even more brilliant, because the program combines two worlds so beloved by the public: cinema and tango. I urge everyone not to miss the event, which will provide an opportunity to both get value and enjoy wonderful music,» Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi shared.

The guest soloist said that the program La Nuova Dolce Vita was named after the well-known film by Federico Fellini, the music for which was written by composer Nino Rota.

«The name of the concert emphasizes the desire for rebirth, the desire to return as the main characters and resume our work, to perform, to dream, to enjoy beauty and plan for a better future. Certainly, we had to pay tribute to Federico Fellini, so we will perform a medley, which contains all the masterpieces written by Nino Rota. One more medley will be dedicated to another Italian genius, Ennio Morricone, and consists of three soundtracks masterfully arranged by Fabio Conocchiella for bandoneon and orchestra. In the second part of the concert, the emphasis shifts to the works of the Argentinean composer Astor Piazzolla,» the artist added.

Kazakh instrumentalist, the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Orchestra, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov will also perform the solo part in the concert. He will perform Astor Piazzolla’s Histoire du Tango.

As a reminder, Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi is a winner of many national and international competitions. He began studying the accordion at the age of nine before switching to the bandoneon later. He regularly performs at many top international venues, both solo and together with many stars of the vocal and instrumental genres: Angela Gheorghiu, Anna Netrebko, Antonella Ruggiero, Andrea Bocelli, Erwin Schrott, Andrea Griminelli, Riccardo Cocciante, Pino Daniele, Simona Molinari, as well as with famous orchestras. Today, many composers create their works especially for Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi. In addition to performing in his home country of Italy, he tours in the UK, France, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, Serbia, Germany, the USA, Poland, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, Hungary, Canada, Armenia, Russia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.





Photo: astanaopera.kz



