    Injured in military jet crash near Almaty in critical but stable condition

    15 March 2021, 15:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Two injured in military jet crash near Almaty are in critical but stable condition,» head of the multiple trauma department of city clinical hospital #4 Dauren Tuspov said.

    Two military were rushed to the intensive care unit on March 13 at 06:05 p.m. in critical condition. As of March 15 they are still in critical but stable condition.

    As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 made an emergency landing on March 13 at 05:22 p.m. near the Almaty airport killing four. Two more sustained injuries and admitted to the hospital. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to find out the cause of the air crash. The plane belonged to the National Security Committee’s Air Service.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Incidents Transport
