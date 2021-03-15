Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Injured in military jet crash near Almaty in critical but stable condition

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2021, 15:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Two injured in military jet crash near Almaty are in critical but stable condition,» head of the multiple trauma department of city clinical hospital #4 Dauren Tuspov said.

Two military were rushed to the intensive care unit on March 13 at 06:05 p.m. in critical condition. As of March 15 they are still in critical but stable condition.

As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 made an emergency landing on March 13 at 05:22 p.m. near the Almaty airport killing four. Two more sustained injuries and admitted to the hospital. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to find out the cause of the air crash. The plane belonged to the National Security Committee’s Air Service.


