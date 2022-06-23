Initiatives of Kazakhstan, music of the Great Steppe presented in Genova

GENOVA. KAZINFORM - As part of expanding bilateral cooperation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Italian Republic Yerbolat Sembayev paid a working visit to the city of Genova, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Meetings with the Mayor Marco Bucci and Prefect of Genova Renato Franceschelli, as well as the head of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti were held during the visit. Ambassador Sembayev noted the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy, discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Special attention was devoted to the constitutional reforms of Kazakhstan. In particular, the Ambassador presented the priority areas, as well as the results of the national republican referendum on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Italian side welcomed Kazakhstan's initiatives aimed at building the New Kazakhstan. It was also noted that the constitutional changes will bring the country to a new qualitative level of development in the face of current global challenges and will lead to the improvement of the welfare of the kazakhstani people.

In addition, as part of expanding trade and economic cooperation, meetings with the President of Confindustria Liguria (Confederation of Industrialists of the Liguria region) Umberto Rizzo and the Chairman of the Board of the transnational energy company Ansaldo Energia Giuseppe Marino were held. Ambassador spoke about investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and the new course of the country aimed at implementing economic reforms.

At the same time, Italian entrepreneurs, highly appreciating the potential of Kazakhstan and measures of state support for foreign investors, expressed a particular interest in promoting joint projects in Kazakhstan in the areas of green energy, electronics industry, transport logistics, tourism and others.

Kazakh diplomat participated in the economic and cultural event «Genova in the World, World in Genova», organized by the Consular Corps of Liguria. As part of the forum in the world-famous Teatro Carlo Felice a gala concert was held with the participation of representatives from more than 15 countries, including artists of the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Kazakh dombrists Marat Nukeyev, Ayana Satayeva and Tabys Kudaibergen performed famous national music by Kurmangazy, Dairabai and Akhmedyarov, as well as the Italian song «O sole mio» by singer Batyrzhan Smakov with the accompaniment of the dombra.

The inspired audience listened with gratitude to the Kazakh performance, seeing off our performers with thunderous applause and the words «Bravo Kazakhstan!».