Information Ministry promotes talent capacity of media specialist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan mapped out and implemented the Special plan on training of media sphere specialists for 2020-2021, Minister Askar Umarov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Umarov said the ministry attaches special attention to increasing talent capacity of mass media specialists.

During the two-year period the ministry signed memorandums with universities to train journalists specializing in one field, launched an educational platform and offered training to over 4,000 journalists in medical, ecological, religious and IT spheres.

Minister Umarov noted that the work to perfect the legislation in the sphere of mass media is ongoing in line with the instruction given by the Head of State in his state-of-the-nation address this March.