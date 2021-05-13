Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Information Minister wishes health and wellbeing as Kazakhstanis celebrate Eid-al-Fitr

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2021, 12:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, Kazinform has learnt from her Facebook account.

On her Facebook account, she expressed her heartfelt congratulations on Eid-al-Fitr.

She noted that during the religious holiday concluding the month of Ramadan the traditional values of Islam calling for moderation, modesty, good deeds, and spiritual renewal manifest.

Pointing out that Muslims provide support to those needed and do good deeds during Eid-al-Fitr, she said that it contributes to the strengthening of friendship and unity of the people.

She also called for unity and patience, and discipline, noting that Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated as the world battles the pandemic for the second year.

She wished Kazakhstanis health, family wellbeing, and success in work.


Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
