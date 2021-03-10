Go to the main site
    Information Minister welcomes creation of new television platform TV+

    10 March 2021, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva welcomed the new project launched by JSC Kazakhtelecom to create a brand new television platform, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Minister Balayeva, the ministry welcomes the aspiration of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund and JSC Kazakhtelecom to use their experience and resources in order to transform and improve Kazakhstan's media market.

    Aida Balayeva especially commended the fact that the newly-launched project will pay utmost attention to the development of content in the state language.

    «We hope that the new television platform ‘TV+’ will not only boost the development of the domestic media market, but will also encourage young talented authors to create more qualitative content.

    She also noted that the ministry is ready to partner with the platform in the future.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

