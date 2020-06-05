Go to the main site
    Information Minister thanks journalists for their professionalism during COVID-19 pandemic

    5 June 2020, 10:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva expressed her gratitude to workers of Kazakhstani mass media for their professionalism and courage, Kazinform report.

    While speaking at the roundtable dedicated to the development of information sphere, Minister Balayeva commended Kazakhstani journalists for their professionalism and courage demonstrated during the quarantine period.

    She pointed out that in the modern world mass media are becoming the phenomenon which directly affects the life of the society.

    Minister Balayeva also stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has affected Kazakhstan and the entire world. In this light, the Head of State has declared the state of emergency and especially praised the journalist for their efforts.

    «Overcoming difficulties, our journalists along with healthcare workers, policemen and military men, were on the frontline and provided the society with up-to-date and unbiased information [during pandemic]. There is no secret, they were not protected by extra sanitary measures. They did their job professionally. That is why I express my sincere gratitude to all of them,» Balayeva emphasized.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

