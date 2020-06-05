Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Information Minister thanks journalists for their professionalism during COVID-19 pandemic

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 10:57
Information Minister thanks journalists for their professionalism during COVID-19 pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva expressed her gratitude to workers of Kazakhstani mass media for their professionalism and courage, Kazinform report.

While speaking at the roundtable dedicated to the development of information sphere, Minister Balayeva commended Kazakhstani journalists for their professionalism and courage demonstrated during the quarantine period.

She pointed out that in the modern world mass media are becoming the phenomenon which directly affects the life of the society.

Minister Balayeva also stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has affected Kazakhstan and the entire world. In this light, the Head of State has declared the state of emergency and especially praised the journalist for their efforts.

«Overcoming difficulties, our journalists along with healthcare workers, policemen and military men, were on the frontline and provided the society with up-to-date and unbiased information [during pandemic]. There is no secret, they were not protected by extra sanitary measures. They did their job professionally. That is why I express my sincere gratitude to all of them,» Balayeva emphasized.

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Mass media   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport