Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Information Minister pays working visit to Kostanay region

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2021, 18:35
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva and akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov took part in the solemn event dated to the 60th anniversary of Kostanay regional directorate of radio and television, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Minister Balayeva noted that the event in Kostanay region coincided with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and is of paramount importance.

Within the framework of the solemn event, she handed veterans and workers of the Kostanay regional directorate of radio and television diplomas and thank-you letters.

«Creating modern infrastructure of television and radio service is one of the fundamental tasks of our ministry and Kazteleradio national operator,» the minister said during the event.

She noted that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the digital world is gaining momentum and that means that the company should keep the pace and continue to develop.

During her working trip, Minister Balayeva met with editors-in-chief of Kostanay-based mass media and familiarized with the work of the regional youth center.

Kostanay region    Government of Kazakhstan  
