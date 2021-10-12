Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Information Minister on how Kazakhstan implements national spiritual modernization project

    12 October 2021, 17:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva reported on the implementation of the national project «Ulttyq rukhani janghyru» for 2025 at the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Key goal of the project is to preserve the centuries-old national code and adapt it to the present-day technological epoch.

    According to Minister Balayeva, the project will be implemented in three key directions.

    The first direction seeks to promote national values and develop the state language.

    As part of the second direction «El rukhy», the ministry will enhance the quality and accessibility of cultural services in the country and popularize national culture abroad.

    Within the framework of the third direction «Tauelsizdik urpaqtary» the ministry will enhance spirituality, professional growth and social development of the youth. As part of this direction, Kazakhstani youth will get access to qualitative, decent education, employment and housing.

    Recall that the Government of Kazakhstan has approved the national development projects, including «Ulttyq rukhani janghyru» for 2025.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands