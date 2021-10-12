Information Minister on how Kazakhstan implements national spiritual modernization project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva reported on the implementation of the national project «Ulttyq rukhani janghyru» for 2025 at the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Key goal of the project is to preserve the centuries-old national code and adapt it to the present-day technological epoch.

According to Minister Balayeva, the project will be implemented in three key directions.

The first direction seeks to promote national values and develop the state language.

As part of the second direction «El rukhy», the ministry will enhance the quality and accessibility of cultural services in the country and popularize national culture abroad.

Within the framework of the third direction «Tauelsizdik urpaqtary» the ministry will enhance spirituality, professional growth and social development of the youth. As part of this direction, Kazakhstani youth will get access to qualitative, decent education, employment and housing.

Recall that the Government of Kazakhstan has approved the national development projects, including «Ulttyq rukhani janghyru» for 2025.