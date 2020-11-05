Information Minister met with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, November 5, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva met with Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

The Minister noted that development of constructive state-confessional relations is one of the key directions of state policy. She highlighted that the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the state in building spiritual and moral culture, preserving national values and traditions in the society.

The Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan stated that efficient state-confessional relations in Kazakhstan contribute to development of stable religious situation and ensure social unity and accord.

The parties expressed intent for further cooperation in promoting principles of interfaith consent and dialogue.