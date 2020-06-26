Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Information Minister congratulates mass media workers on professional holiday

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2020, 10:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has congratulated mass media workers on their professional day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her congratulatory speech during a solemn meeting dated to the Press and Mass Media Workers' Day, Minister Balayeva pointed out that journalists have always enjoyed confidence of the people they help us be well-informed.

«Media professionals help change lives as well as give people hope through addressing systemic issues,» Balayeva said.

Referring to the difficult COVID-19 situation in the country, Aida Balayeva added that in the past months media workers had been working in hotspots to perform their professional duty - to provide objective information and confidence in the future.

According to her, Kazakhstani mass media is rapidly gaining ground taking full advantage of new information technologies.


