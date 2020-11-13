Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Information Minister Balayeva unveils Urker Awards 2020 in Kazakh capital

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 November 2020, 16:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva has unveiled the Urker National Awards 2020 in the sphere of print, radio and online journalism, Kazinform reports.

In her opening remarks, Minister Balayeva pointed out the relevance and contribution of journalists and their work during the coronavirus pandemic and said the organizers of the Urker Awards chose those who truly deserve the prizes.

Aida Balayeva went on to emphasize that journalists risked their lives and health on a daily basis during the hardest moment for all and covered events in the country and beyond.

She also said this year the awarding ceremony is held online and the new format allows to expand its audience.

This year the Urker Awards will be awarded in 11 categories, including the Photograph of the Year, the Reportage of the Year, the Best Interview of the Year, the Best Radio Project, the Best Online Portal, the Best Newspaper and so on.

The Urker National Awards is organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development and the Media damytu kory Corporate Fund.


