Information Minister Balayeva praises mass media coverage of coronavirus pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva praised efforts of domestic mass media in terms of coverage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During her reporting meeting with the population, Minister Balayeva revealed that 88 mass media had carried out the state information policy in 2020. In her words, mass media did tremendous work to raise public awareness on the fight against COVID-19.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz web portal was launched. Its official Telegram channel has become one of the most popular in Kazakhstan with over 240,000 followers.

In her speech Minister Balayeva also commended the launch of stopfake.kz web portal in order to fight the phenomenon of fake news and the adoption of the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of information» creating conditions for improving the state order and commercial capacity of mass media.

She also noted that the National Plan for the information spheres development for 2020-2022 had been endorsed.



