Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Information Minister Balayeva meets with UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2021, 14:22
Information Minister Balayeva meets with UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, Minister Balayeva briefed the UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan on the day-to-day activities of the ministry and its work various directions.

Michaela Friberg-Storey, in turn, praised the work done by the ministry and expressed readiness to render support in joint work on behalf of 27 UN agencies. The UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan also talks about the preparations for the events on celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to the UN.

Wrapping up the meeting, the sides reiterated their commitment to fruitful cooperation, especially in implementation of joint projects.


UN   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023