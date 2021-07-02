Information Minister Balayeva meets with UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva held a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, Minister Balayeva briefed the UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan on the day-to-day activities of the ministry and its work various directions.

Michaela Friberg-Storey, in turn, praised the work done by the ministry and expressed readiness to render support in joint work on behalf of 27 UN agencies. The UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan also talks about the preparations for the events on celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to the UN.

Wrapping up the meeting, the sides reiterated their commitment to fruitful cooperation, especially in implementation of joint projects.