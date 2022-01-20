Information Minister and Supreme Mufti discuss religious activities issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Soccial Development Minister Askar Umarov met with Supreme Mufti Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly to debate pressing issues of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The sides focused on combatting the ideology of destructive religious schools in the society.

During the meeting they debated raising muftiyat’s public awareness in conformity with the global trades using various tools of dissemination of information such as mass media, social networks, messengers, books, etc.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Supreme Mufti for his civil position and address to the country’s Muslims during the tragic events occurred in January urging all to unite, contribute to preservation of peace.

Following the talks, the sides expressed readiness to further continue close cooperation between the Ministry and Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan.