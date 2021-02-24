Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Information Minister Aida Balayeva, President’s Economic Development Advisor Suma Chkrabarti meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 February 2021, 16:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva and Advisor to the Kazakh President on economic development Suma Chkrabarti has taken place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The meeting discussed the issues on the areas supervised by the Ministry.

Mrs Balayeva touched upon the government measures in the information policy, information access and interaction with the non-government sector. According to her, the Ministry-led strategic sessions are taking place across the country in order to improve public feedback.

In his turn, Mr Suma Chkrabarti took interest in the issues of establishing in-country communications and branding the country abroad.

In conclusion, the two agreed to remain in dialogue so as to work together on issues.

