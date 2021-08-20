Go to the main site
    Information Minister Aida Balayeva, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala meet

    20 August 2021, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala took place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    During the meeting, Balayeva congratulated Terhi Hakala on her recent appointment to the post of EU Special Representative for Central Asia and wished her productive work. She familiarized Mrs. Hakala with the main areas of activity of the Ministry.

    In her turn, Terhi Hakala noted the important role of the Ministry and expressed her interest in maintaining dialogue between the EU institutions and the CA countries to implement socially significant projects, including dilague on the upcoming the Civil Forum «Central Asia-EU».

    Following the meeting the sides expressed interest in further mutually beneficial cooperation.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and EU EU Ministry of Information and Communications
