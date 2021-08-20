Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Information Minister Aida Balayeva, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala meet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 August 2021, 21:14
Information Minister Aida Balayeva, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala took place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

During the meeting, Balayeva congratulated Terhi Hakala on her recent appointment to the post of EU Special Representative for Central Asia and wished her productive work. She familiarized Mrs. Hakala with the main areas of activity of the Ministry.

In her turn, Terhi Hakala noted the important role of the Ministry and expressed her interest in maintaining dialogue between the EU institutions and the CA countries to implement socially significant projects, including dilague on the upcoming the Civil Forum «Central Asia-EU».

Following the meeting the sides expressed interest in further mutually beneficial cooperation.


Kazakhstan and EU   EU   Ministry of Information and Communications   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital