Information and Social Development minister congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al Adha

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
31 July 2020, 12:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the holy day of Eid Al Adha, Kazinform reports.

On her Facebook account the Minister of Information and Social Development wished Kazakhstanis peaceful sky above their heads, health and well-being.

During the Eid Al Adha celebrations the Muslim community does good deeds while demonstrating mutual support and solidarity. This is especially important for Kazakhstan where people cherish their unity and accord.


