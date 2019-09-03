Influence of social networks discussed by expert council under SC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the expert council under the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held under the chairmanship of the Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was themed «Actual problems of information security of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

«The topic is a complex one and it includes two large blocks. The first block is the security of information space from destructive impact. The second block is cybersecurity. Both aspects are closely interdependent. In recent years, serious changes have taken place in the field of information security which is in turn becoming a key aspect of the national security. It directly affects other types of security including public security, economic security and political security», said Kalmukhanbet Kassymov at the meeting of the council.

It is worth noting that the event was attended by heads of government bodies responsible for the country's information security, leading scientists and experts of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and Astana International University, representatives of the Kazakhstan Information Security Association, the Internet Association of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Media Alliance, as well as the Alliance of Regional Media», the Center for Investigation and Analysis of Cyber ​​Attacks and domestic developers of technical means for information security.

According to Kassymov, the information security is becoming a key element of the country's national security. It directly affects the economic, social, political and other aspects of security. The meeting’s attendees also examined urgent problems of communication between state bodies and the society, priorities of the state information policy as well as risks and threats to the country's information security.