Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA

    7 June 2023, 19:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The US is among the leaders in terms of direct investments in the Kazakhstani economy, Almas Aidarov, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister, said at a roundtable on further promotion of cooperation with the US, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Welcoming the US mission in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Aidarov thanked the American Embassy, Commerce chamber, as well as Business Council for the event. «It is pleasant that today’s round table on promotion of cooperation between the US and Kazakhstan is a constructive continuation of the dialogue began during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the US,» he said.

    He went on to note that the US is one of the leaders in terms of direct investments in the Kazakhstani economy.

    «Last year, the inflow of American investments almost doubled to $5.1bn after the pandemic,» he said, adding that Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen agreements with the US in all areas of cooperation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Kazakhstan and USA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events