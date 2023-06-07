Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The US is among the leaders in terms of direct investments in the Kazakhstani economy, Almas Aidarov, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister, said at a roundtable on further promotion of cooperation with the US, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Welcoming the US mission in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Aidarov thanked the American Embassy, Commerce chamber, as well as Business Council for the event. «It is pleasant that today’s round table on promotion of cooperation between the US and Kazakhstan is a constructive continuation of the dialogue began during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the US,» he said.

He went on to note that the US is one of the leaders in terms of direct investments in the Kazakhstani economy.

«Last year, the inflow of American investments almost doubled to $5.1bn after the pandemic,» he said, adding that Kazakhstan is willing to strengthen agreements with the US in all areas of cooperation.



