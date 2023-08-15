Inflow of remittance to Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 29% over six months

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In June of this year, migrants transferred USD 163.5 million US dollars to Kyrgyzstan. Such data are published on the website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

Compared to June last year, the inflow has almost halved - by 48.4%. Then, through money transfer systems, the country received USD 317.2 million.

About 91% of the money received in June comes from Russia - USD 148.3 million. Compared to the same month last year, the figure fell by 51%. Other CIS countries received USD 0.5 million.

The volume of transfers from non-CIS countries in June amounted to USD 14.7 million. A little more than a third of the amount (USD 5.1 million) was transferred to Kyrgyzstan from the United States. In June last year, USD 12.8 million were received from non-CIS countries, or 15% less.

In total, from January to June, the country received USD 961.43 million through money transfer systems, which is 28.6% lower than in the same period in 2022. Over the six months of last year, the volume of transfers of individuals amounted to USD 1 billion 347.5 million.