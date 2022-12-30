Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%

30 December 2022, 17:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, by the end of 9 months of 2022 gross inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Kazakhstan amounted to 22.1 billion US dollars, showing a 17.8% growth compared to the same period of last year ($18.7 billion). The indicator for three quarters of 2022 is comparable with the volume of attracted investments for the entire year 2021 ($23.8 billion), Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

Noteworthy is the growth of investment inflow in manufacturing (+36.9%) to the level of $4.9 billion with a share of 22.3% of the total volume of FDI. Agriculture grew 247% ($23.5 million), construction: 87.8% ($684.3 million), wholesale and retail trade: 32.6% ($3.8 billion), transportation and warehousing: 20.1% ($938.7 million), mining: 11.7% ($10.1 billion).

The Netherlands ($5.5 billion), USA ($5 billion), Switzerland ($2.6 billion), Belgium ($1.3 billion), Russia ($1.3 billion) and South Korea ($1.1 billion) are among the top investing countries in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the inflow of FDI from South Korea reached a record high in the history of bilateral relations.

The positive dynamics of growth in FDI inflows is evidence of foreign investors' confidence in our country and the ongoing reforms, despite external factors that put pressure on investment flows into our country.


