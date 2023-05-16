Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Inflation up to 8.2% in Italy in April

    16 May 2023, 17:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 8.2% in April, up from 7.6% in March to end several months of falls, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said that acceleration was mainly mainly due to an upswing in the prices of non-regulated energy products, which went from +18.9% to +26.6% The 8.2% figure was 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the agency had given in its preliminary estimate.

    Istat said its consumer-price index increased by 0.4% in April in month-on-month terms.
    Driven by soaring energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation peaked at 11.8% in October and November and had been on a downward trend until April.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Hundreds evacuated as extreme weather strikes Italian provinces
    Schools in Italy to lose 120,000 students a year in next decade
    Popular
    1 Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
    2 Koshanov highlights role of interparliamentary interaction in strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation
    3 Brain deceives us, building reality to simplify it - study
    4 Crude oil production falls in Aktobe region
    5 S. Korea aims to boost exports to China