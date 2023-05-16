Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inflation up to 8.2% in Italy in April

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 17:39
Inflation up to 8.2% in Italy in April Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation rate rose to 8.2% in April, up from 7.6% in March to end several months of falls, Istat said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency said that acceleration was mainly mainly due to an upswing in the prices of non-regulated energy products, which went from +18.9% to +26.6% The 8.2% figure was 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the agency had given in its preliminary estimate.

Istat said its consumer-price index increased by 0.4% in April in month-on-month terms.
Driven by soaring energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation peaked at 11.8% in October and November and had been on a downward trend until April.


