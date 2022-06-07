Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Inflation to fall gradually to 7.5-9.5% next year - National Bank

    7 June 2022, 17:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Monthly inflation rate in Kazakhstan declined by 2% in April and by 1.4% in May, but it still remains high, thus exceeding last year and annual average indicators, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov says.

    The chief banker says that in a per year terms, inflation in May reached 14% and rise in prices is observed in all areas. Food products went up in prices significantly - by 19% per annum.

    According to Pirmatov, non-food inflation also accelerated by 11.9% due to continuing rise in imported goods prices. Inflation at paid services markets rose by 9.1%, despite the moratorium set on price increase for regulated utilities services.

    «By the end of the year we expect inflation to be at 13-15%. The highest rise is expected at the foodstuff market, with the consideration of the prices at the foreign and domestic markets. This forecast was compiled based on implementation of the Government’s package of measures on inflation control. These measures aim at balanced development of consumer markets,» Pirmatov noted.

    Meanwhile, the National Bank expects some rise in prices for non-food items.

    «In 2023, inflation will fall gradually to 7.5-9.5% - on one hand, due to the decision taken on the basic rate, and on the other hand, due to gradual lowering of the external inflationary pressure,» Pirmatov added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays