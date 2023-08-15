Go to the main site
    Inflation slows down in Kazakhstan

    15 August 2023, 11:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Inflation in Kazakhstan in July declined to 14% in per year terms. This is what Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Vitaly Tutushkin said at the Government’s weekly sitting, Kazinform reports.

    «Food inflation slowed down almost twofold from 26.2% in February to 13.5%. Inflation in non-food and services sectors slowed down to 15% and 13.6% respectively,» Tutushkin said.

    He noted that the National Bank’s base rate is currently at 16.75% per annum. A decision on it will be adopted on August 25.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
