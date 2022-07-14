Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Inflation in Kazakhstan climbs to 14,5%, highest since 2015 – President

    14 July 2022, 10:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Despite complicated geopolitical challenges, Kazakhstan develops steadily, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his address to the extended session of the Kazakh Government, the Head of State stressed the country develops steadily in spite of complicated geopolitical challengers as evidenced by the six-month results.

    According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 3,4 percent and the real sector of economy increased by 4,1 percent. Considerable progress has been seen in the processing industry, he added.

    However, the Head of State admitted that inflation had spiked above 14,5 percent, highest since 2015.

    The extended session of the Government will focus on the results of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022, including the issues of inflation and investment.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays