Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Inflation in Kazakhstan climbs to 14,5%, highest since 2015 – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 10:56
Inflation in Kazakhstan climbs to 14,5%, highest since 2015 – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Despite complicated geopolitical challenges, Kazakhstan develops steadily, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his address to the extended session of the Kazakh Government, the Head of State stressed the country develops steadily in spite of complicated geopolitical challengers as evidenced by the six-month results.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 3,4 percent and the real sector of economy increased by 4,1 percent. Considerable progress has been seen in the processing industry, he added.

However, the Head of State admitted that inflation had spiked above 14,5 percent, highest since 2015.

The extended session of the Government will focus on the results of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022, including the issues of inflation and investment.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region