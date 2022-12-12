Inflation hits historical record in past 14 years - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s economic growth has slowed down from 4.6% to 2.7% in 11 months of 2022, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Cabinet’s extended meeting in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today we will discuss the preliminary results of the country’s socio-economic development in 2022 and will outline the main objectives for the oncoming period. In 11 months of this year, economic growth slowed down from 4.6% to 2.7%. Inflation has hit historical record in the past 14 years reaching 19.6%. Of course, this situation negatively impacts people’s lives and incomes,» said the President.



