Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Inflation hits 6.9%, highest since 1986 - ISTAT

    31 May 2022, 19:45

    ROME. KAIZNFORM - Italy's annual inflation rate climbed to 6.9% this month, the highest level since it stood at 7% March 1986, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    That was up from an annual inflation rate of 6% in April.

    The national statistics agency said an additional acceleration in energy prices, from +39.5% to +42.2%, fuelled the rise in the overall inflation rate.

    It said its consumer-price index was up by 0.9% in month-on-month terms.

    The agency said the increase in its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods rose from 5.7% in April to 6.7% this month, again the highest level since March 1986, when it was 7.2%.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Energy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays