Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kostanay region

    Infectious diseases hospitals 33.4% full in Kostanay region

    7 February 2022, 15:40

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Occupancy rate of infectious diseases hospitals stands at 33.4% in Kostanay region as 451 people are under treatment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    So far, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 354,119 people and the second component to 336,357 people in the region.

    Vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing in Kostanay region as 9,419 people have so far been administered it.

    In total, 82,107 people have received a booster shot in the region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kostanay region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3