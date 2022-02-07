Infectious diseases hospitals 33.4% full in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Occupancy rate of infectious diseases hospitals stands at 33.4% in Kostanay region as 451 people are under treatment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

So far, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to 354,119 people and the second component to 336,357 people in the region.

Vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing in Kostanay region as 9,419 people have so far been administered it.

In total, 82,107 people have received a booster shot in the region.