Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    Infectious diseases hospitals 30% full in Zhambyl rgn

    14 October 2021, 07:45

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation is stable in Zhambyl region as it the region is in the «green zone» for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health office, as of October 13, 2021, 20,463 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Zhambyl region. The COVID-19 incidence stood at 1,797.2 per 100,000 people.

    Over the past day, the region reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 with the daily growth of 0.1% and 14 pneumonia cases with the growth of 0.2%. The number of pneumonia cases has totaled 7,600 in the region with the incidence rate estimated at 667.5 per 100,000 persons.

    The region has so far registered 19,534 COVID-19 recovered cases.

    The infectious diseases beds are 30% full in Zhambyl region with 476 patients receiving treatment. The ICU beds are 31% occupied with 58 patients under treatment. Five more patients are treated at the quarantine hospitals occupying 3% of the total quarantine beds.

    The region’s COVID-19 labs carry out 2,600-2,800 PCR tests on a daily basis.

    There are 43 COVID-19 vaccination sites including 15 in the cities and 28 in the districts throughout the region.

    According to the health office, as of October 7, 2021, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 485,980 or 84% of the eligible population of Zhambyl region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan