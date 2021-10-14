Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Infectious diseases hospitals 30% full in Zhambyl rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 October 2021, 07:45
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation is stable in Zhambyl region as it the region is in the «green zone» for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, as of October 13, 2021, 20,463 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Zhambyl region. The COVID-19 incidence stood at 1,797.2 per 100,000 people.

Over the past day, the region reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 with the daily growth of 0.1% and 14 pneumonia cases with the growth of 0.2%. The number of pneumonia cases has totaled 7,600 in the region with the incidence rate estimated at 667.5 per 100,000 persons.

The region has so far registered 19,534 COVID-19 recovered cases.

The infectious diseases beds are 30% full in Zhambyl region with 476 patients receiving treatment. The ICU beds are 31% occupied with 58 patients under treatment. Five more patients are treated at the quarantine hospitals occupying 3% of the total quarantine beds.

The region’s COVID-19 labs carry out 2,600-2,800 PCR tests on a daily basis.

There are 43 COVID-19 vaccination sites including 15 in the cities and 28 in the districts throughout the region.

According to the health office, as of October 7, 2021, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 485,980 or 84% of the eligible population of Zhambyl region.


Zhambyl region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
