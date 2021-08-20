Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Infectious diseases beds are 51% occupied in Kostanay rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 August 2021, 20:39
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 2,335 infectious diseases and quarantine beds have been deployed in Kostanay region, Deputy Head of the Health Office of Kostanay region Anzhela Beksultanova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the total number of infectious diseases beds, 1,028 or 51% are occupied in Kostanay region. A total of 325 quarantine beds are 19% full as 62 patients are under treatment. 82 people are treated in intensive care units, 47 of whom are in severe condition, that have 173 beds.

Since January 1, 2021, 342 kids have contracted the virus in the region. As of yesterday, the number of pregnant women with COVID-19 stood at 164.

The region has so far received a total of 346,655 doses of the first component and 285,385 doses of the second component of COVID-19 vaccines.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 282,867 and both components to 221,778 in the region.

As of now, of the vaccinated people, 1,208 contracted the virus, which is 4.7% of the total number of people contacted the virus and 0.43% of the number of vaccinated people.


