Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Infectious diseases beds 47% full in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 August 2021, 14:15
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 159 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of August 23, a total of 21.4 thousand COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region.

1,367 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted across the region in the past 24 hours.

According to the region’s sanitary epidemiological control office, out of 159 fresh daily cases, 139 are symptomatic. Most daily infections have been reported in Petropavlovsk city - 99, Kyzylzhar district - 19, and in Aiyrtau district - 15.

798 residents of North Kazakhstan region are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals. 69 COVID-19 patients are said to be in severe condition. The occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 47%.


