Infectious diseases beds 31.1% full in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 September 2021, 07:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 31.1% and that of ICU beds – 56.9% in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

919 people receive treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, occupying 31.1% of the total 3,012 beds.

74 patients are in intensive care units, eight of whom are connected to artificial lung ventilation. The ICU occupancy is estimated at 56.9%.

206 thousand Atyrau region residents have so far been vaccinated with the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccine.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. The overall vaccination started on April 2 countrywide.
