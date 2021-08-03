Go to the main site
    Infectious diseases bed occupancy at 56% across Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

    3 August 2021, 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 56% in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a government session, the minister said that the country has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus since July 26. Turkestan region is the only area in the «yellow zone».

    «As of August 3, the occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 56% and that of intensive care beds is 44% across the country,» said Tsoi.

    According to him, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities have the highest infectious diseases bed occupancy, while Akmola, Atyrau, Mangistau regions, and Nur-Sultan city have the highest ICU bed occupancy.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

