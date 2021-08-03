Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Infectious diseases bed occupancy at 56% across Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2021, 10:27
Infectious diseases bed occupancy at 56% across Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 56% in Kazakhstan, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a government session, the minister said that the country has been in the «red zone» for coronavirus since July 26. Turkestan region is the only area in the «yellow zone».

«As of August 3, the occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 56% and that of intensive care beds is 44% across the country,» said Tsoi.

According to him, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities have the highest infectious diseases bed occupancy, while Akmola, Atyrau, Mangistau regions, and Nur-Sultan city have the highest ICU bed occupancy.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy