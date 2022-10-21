Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Infant mortality rising in Kostanay region
21 October 2022, 19:10

Infant mortality rising in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZIFORM – Infant mortality rate is on the rise in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, in nine months of 2022, Kostanay region has seen no cases of maternal mortality.

She went on to note that in eight months of this year, infant mortality rate was up 25% (11.83 per 1,000 live births in 8 mths of 2022, 9.46 in 8 mths of 2021)

Conditions arising in the perinatal period, birth defects, infectious and parasitic diseases are the main cases of infant mortality, she said.

10 perinatal centers, including one in Kostanay region, are set to be built across the country.


