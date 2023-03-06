Go to the main site
    Industry Vice Minister relieved of his duties

    6 March 2023, 13:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government decreed to relieve Yerkebulan Dauylbayev of his duties as Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan according to the resignation tendered, Kazinform quotes the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Born in 1978 in South Kazakhstan, he is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and the Russian Customs Academy.

    Since February 2022 up to the present he acted as the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

