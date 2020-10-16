Go to the main site
    Industry Minister visited major industrial projects of Almaty rgn

    16 October 2020, 20:40

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov conducted a working visit to Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As part of his working visit to Almaty region, Mr Atamkulov got familiarized with the implementation of a number of major industrial projects. He visited the food factory Maraven Food Tian-Shan in the city of Kashagan, producing 65 foods, including world brands such as BIGBON, Rolton, Actiba, and Perta and other instant noodles, soups, snacks, chips, drinks, and many other products. The factory’s most products are exported to near and far abroad countries. Its yearly capacity equals 85 thousand tons of ready-made products.

    The factory has the modern innovative equipment and adopted advanced technologies used in the food production leaders such as Switzerland, Japan, and Germany.

    The head of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development also visited the Nurǵısa 100 MW Solar Park Qapshaǵaı solar power station.

    According to the region’s Governor Amandyk Batalov, the project has hugely contributed to the promotion of the country’s green economy.

    As part of the working trip, Mr Atamkulov also toured the Mazhiko plant processing oilseed located in the city of Taldykorgan, visited the construction site of one of the neighborhoods of the regional center and visited the Kainar AKB plant producing storage batteries.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

